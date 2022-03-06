Ajit Pawar attacks Maharashtra Governor over his remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 (ANI): In a veiled attack at Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday brought to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that some people with important positions are making unnecessary comments and the people of the state will not accept it.

He was referring to the recent remarks of the Maharashtra Governor who allegedly made a controversial statement over Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj linking Sant Ramdas with him.

Koshiyari had said, "Who would give importance to Chandragupta without Chanakya? Who would give importance to Shivaji without Samartha? Shivaji or Chandragupta is not small but our society has a very important role of a guru."

Speaking on the occasion, Ajit Pawar, while expressing satisfaction over the newly inaugurated projects.

"I want to bring it to the notice of Prime Minister that in recent time some people holding important positions are making unnecessary statements. The statements are not acceptable to Maharashtra and its people," said Pawar.

Pawar was speaking at a public rally held at MIT College ground, where PM Modi and Maharashtra Governor were present.



"I humbly want to say we want to take forward the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Jijau, Savitribai Phule and Mahatma Jotibha Phule in the state and continue doing development work without keeping misunderstanding with each other or bringing politics in it," he added.

This statement by Governor was widely criticized by the various parties in the state.

The Prime Minister inaugurated Pune's first metro line along with some other important infra projects for the city today. PM Modi also took the ride taking the first ticket of Pune Metro.

After this, the Prime Minister along with Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister and Maharashtra Governor took part in a public rally held at MIT College ground.

"On behalf of all Maharashtra, I welcome PM Modi in Pune. As the guardian minister of Pune and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra I thank PM Modi for laying the foundation of various infra projects in Pune district," Pawar said.

He further said that it took 12 years to start the project as some public representatives were in the discussion whether to start underground or an elevated metro as a lot of time was wasted but Union Minister Nitin Gadkari took a good positive decision and metro work started.

"I would urge PM Modi to always co-operate with us as he has been by financially and other required support as we are planning to start 6 more metro lines in Pune district," he added. (ANI)

