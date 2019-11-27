Ajit Pawar has resigned, Uddhav Thackeray to be Maha CM for 5 years: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Adding to the shocking turn of events taking place in Maharashtra's politics, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday confirmed that NCP leader Ajit Pawar has resigned from his post of Deputy Chief Minister and is now with "us".

"Ajit dada has resigned and he is with us. Uddhav Thackeray will be the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for five years," said Raut while speaking to the media.

Pawar on Tuesday resigned from the post of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra ahead of the floor test scheduled to be held in the state assembly tomorrow, according to sources.

Pawar was sworn-in as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state on Saturday morning.

The decision invoked vociferous criticism from the opposition which later moved to Supreme Court.

Earlier on Tuesday, a three-judge bench headed by Justice Ramana passed the order for conducting floor test by tomorrow evening while giving a decision on a joint petition filed by Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision of administering an oath to Fadnavis as Chief Minister and NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy during the early hours of Saturday. (ANI)



