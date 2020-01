Ajit Pawar pays tribute to Bal Thackeray on his birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday paid tribute to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his birth anniversary at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Thackeray, who had been an influential figure in Maharashtra, had died in Mumbai in 2012 due to cardiac arrest.

Prior to joining politics, he had begun his professional career as a cartoonist with the English language daily 'The Free Press Journal' in Mumbai, but left it in 1960 to form his own political weekly 'Marmik'.

In 1966, Thackeray formed the Shiv Sena party to enter political battlefield. (ANI)