Ajit Pawar pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary in Pune.

He garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi here.



Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was the forefront of the freedom struggle against the colonial British rule with utmost patience.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion. (ANI)

