Ajit Pawar reviews COVID-19 situation in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday held a meeting with the officials of Pune administration to review the COVID-19 situation in the district.

Maharashtra is the worst coronavirus-affected State. It has so far reported 2,53,100 active cases, 6,86,462 cured and discharged patients and 27,787 deaths.

As per the district administration, Pune reported 2,078 new COVID-19 cases on September 9. (ANI)

