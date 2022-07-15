Ajmer Dargah Cleric Gauhar Chishti to be produced in court today

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], July 15 (ANI): Ajmer Dargah Khadim Gauhar Chishti, who was absconding after raising objectionable slogans against Nupur Sharma, will be produced in court early Friday morning.

Chishti was held in Telangana's Hyderabad on Thursday and brought to Ajmer with heavy security from Jaipur airport.

Gauhar Chishti and his associate Munavvar were taken to Kishanganj Police Station in Ajmer and will be presented in court early morning today.

"Gauhar Chishti arrested by Police from Hyderabad, Telangana. He had raised objectionable slogans outside Dargah on June 17," said Vikas Sangwan, Additional SP, Ajmer. Gauhar Chishti and his associate were brought from Hyderabad to Jaipur airport.

The cleric in a video was seen allegedly raising slogans at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah premises.

Three Khadim (cleric) of the Dargah--Gauhar Chisthi, Aadil Chisthi and Sarwar Chisthi-- has given provocative statements against Nupur Sharma.



The provocative statements by clerics against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma have hit devotees' footfall in Ajmer which has also impacted the business of local vendors and hotels near the Sufi shrine.

Sayed Sarwar Chishti, the Khadim of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah had kicked up a row with his provocative remarks, his son Syed Aadil Chishti made highly objectionable and derogatory statements against Hindu Gods. In a video clip, Aadil Chishti can be heard making offensive comments against Hindu Gods.

His statement comes against the backdrop of now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Mohammad that had led to widespread violent protests across the country and also drew condemnation from some Gulf countries.

A few days ago, Sarwar Chishti, secretary of Anjuman Committee, had warned of a movement that would "shake India". He had said if Prophet Mohammad is insulted then the Muslims will begin a movement that would jolt India.

However, Sarwar Chishti was on Tuesday seen at a peace rally in Rajasthan which was organised by religious leaders. He also appealed to Hindus and Muslims to live together peacefully.

"It is my desire to see peace and harmony in the country. I want people of both communities to live together with peace and harmony," Sarwar Chishti said.

Gauhar Chishti is Sarwar Chishti's nephew. He had raised "sar tan se juda" slogan outside Ajmer Sharif Dargah. (ANI)

