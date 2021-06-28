Ajmer Sharif Dargah reopens for devotees with COVID protocols in place

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], June 28 (ANI): As the Rajasthan government has allowed the reopening of religious places, devotees on Monday arrived at Ajmer Sharif Dargah to offer prayers following the COVID-19 safety norms.

The dargah was closed from April 15 for the common people due to COVID-induced restrictions and lockdown in the second wave.

As per the authorities of Khwaja Garib Nawaz, the offering of chadars and flowers in the dargah will remain prohibited.



It is to mention Ajmer's economy is mostly dependent on religious tourism and in the last two months, there were no tourists or devotees, affecting the business of flower market traders who suffered the most due to the pandemic.



Sayyed Nadir Ali Shah, a devotee, said: "Dargah has been reopened for all common people. We are all adhering to the COVID-related protocols."







Khadim Sayyed Imran Chisti, "I want to congratulate everyone on the reopening of Dargah after a period of over two months. People can now come to offer prayers."

Ajmer Sharif is a Sufi shrine of the revered Sufi saint, Moinuddin Chishti. (ANI)

