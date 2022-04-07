AK-47rifle, magazine recovered from Agartala bound train in Assam's Hojai

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 7 (ANI): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) had recovered an AK-47 rifle along with a magazine from an Agartala bound train at Lumding station in Assam's Hojai district, said the police on Thursday.

Sabyasachi De, chief public relations officer of Northeast Frontier Railway told ANI, "A suspicious bag in Agartala bound 15625 Down train was spotted at Lumding railway station during joint patrolling by the RPF, GRP personnel on Tuesday night at around 8-45 pm."



"When the security personnel asked a young man sitting nearby about the bag he said it is a blanket and he jumped off the train towards the non-platform side. The railway police chased the man, but due to the heavy rush of people, and devotees of Shitala Puja near Lumding station the man fled. During the search, the railway police personnel recovered one AK-47 rifle along with a magazine from the bag," Sabyasachi De said.



The NF Railway CPRO further said that the railway police personnel have checked CCTV footage to trace the man.

A case has been registered at Lumding GRP under Section 25(a) of the Arms Act. (ANI)

