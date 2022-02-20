Akali Dal-BSP will win 80-plus seats in Punjab, says Sukhbir Singh Badal

Muktsar (Punjab) [India], February 20 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal leader chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, who is contesting from Jalalabad in Punjab Assembly elections, said that the SAD-BSP alliance will make a clean sweep in the state and claimed that the alliance will win over 80 seats in the polls.

"We have been standing firm at one place for the last three generations. While many others have moved to other parties on not getting election tickets, like Captain Amarinder Singh," said Shiromani Akali Dal patron and five times Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.



Meanwhile, Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed confidence that his SAD-BSP alliance will make a clean sweep in the elections this time.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal along with Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Parkash Singh Badal cast their votes at a polling station in Government Primary Smart School, Badal Village at Lambi constituency in Muktsar district of Punjab.



While SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, "Today people want a stable, strong government. As a border state, it has many challenges. I'm sure there's going to be clean sweep in favour of a tried & tested local, regional party that understand the aspirations of the local people."

Voting for 117 constituencies in Punjab is underway amid tight security.

In Punjab, over 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1304 candidates who are in the fray from 117 constituencies.

The state is witnessing a multi-corner contest this time with Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as key players.

The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)