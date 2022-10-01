Akali Dal, Cong finished in Punjab; people are fed up with AAP: Capt Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh [India], October 1 (ANI): Exuding confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will come to power in Punjab, former Chief Minister and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday said that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress are finished in Punjab and the people of the state are fed up with Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in six months.

Last month, Singh had joined the BJP and merged his party Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) with BJP.

Speaking to ANI, "I am very happy ever since I joined BJP and I feel that now BJP will rule all over India and in coming times in Punjab also because there is neither a leader in Congress nor leadership."

Talking about the situation of the Congress party, the former Punjab CM said that it is very difficult for the grand old party to come out of the present condition in which they are in, because the Gandhi family wants "yes man", even in the party presidential elections.

Amarinder Singh had floated the PLC last year after quitting Congress following his unceremonious exit as chief minister.

In September last year, Amarinder Singh had resigned from Congress ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

He stitched an alliance with the BJP that already had made SAD (Sanyukt) as its ally.

Former Chief Minister further said that BJP will form govt both in Punjab and the Center.

"Akali Dal and Congress are finished in Punjab and people are fed up with Aam Aadmi Party, so now BJP will rule in Punjab and together we will bring BJP power in Punjab and at the Centre," said Singh.

It is pertinent to mention that Amarinder Singh failed to win polls from his home turf of Patiala Urban in Assembly polls. His party also failed to win even a single seat in the state assembly polls.

In six months of the government of Bhagwant Mann, he said that the APP government in Punjab has failed in all ways.

"I have been in politics for more than 50 years but I have not yet seen a government like this which has brought its confidence motion within six months. This shows that nothing good is going on within the government and this government has failed in all ways," he added.

Further slamming the AAP government over the law and order situation, the former CM said, "Law and order are the responsibility of the state government. The government needs to crack down on the issue of Khalistan. Khalistan slogans weren't raised during my tenure as I took strict steps. According to the Constitution, the state government has the right to keep its province safe. They are not doing anything."

Attacking Pakistan for making attempts to create unrest in Pakistan, Singh targeted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for faltering in dispensing his duties.

"Pakistan is engaged in sending drones and efforts are being made to spread unrest in Punjab. The Chief Minister is not able to give as much time as he should. The duty of running the government here was of Bhagwant Mann but he is not doing it," Singh said.

"This is the duty of the Punjab government, it is the duty of Bhagwant Mann as law and order is state subject," Singh added.

On the question of making Governor by the government, Singh said he would follow what BJP will ask him to do but he will not contest elections.

"I have been in the army since the beginning, so if the BJP government of India tells me I am ready to fight, but now I will not contest elections," he said.

He also expressed happiness over the closure of the Twitter handle of Pakistan by the Central Government and said that it should have been done earlier.

The Twitter account of the Pakistani government has been taken down in India. "Account Withheld. @GovtofPakistan's account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand," a message in the page read.

"I want to congratulate the Government of India for this because Pakistan is always engaged in destabilizing India and Punjab," he said.

Responding to his wife Preneet Kaur's question, he said, "It is her wish that from which party she contests elections, but if she asks for my opinion, then I will advise her to fight from BJP." (ANI)