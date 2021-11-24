Akali Dal, Congress lack political will to address Punjab's problems, says Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia

Hoshiarpur (Punjab) [India], November 24 (ANI): Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections that are scheduled to be held early next year, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said the successive governments of Congress and Akali Dal in Punjab lacked the political will to address the state's problems unlike the Aam Admi Party government that has accomplished impossible tasks in Delhi through its strong willpower.

"The success behind Kejriwal's government is the political will. It has achieved impossible tasks with its willpower. BJP, Akali Dal, Congress did not have the political will to tackle the problems of the state," said Sisodia addressing a meeting of traders and industrialists in Hoshiarpur.

Urging the people to vote for AAP, he said, "Choose AAP once the way Delhi did, You will forget Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). We weren't elected to power just like that".

"Punjab needs a visionary government, a thinking chief minister, a thinking leadership," he added.

"We will not copy-paste Delhi's model in Punjab. The solution will come out from Punjab only. Punjab has the solution. The people of Punjab are aware of the solution of the problem, only the direction, inspiration will come out from Delhi. In seven years, if the schools could become better in Delhi, then it could become better in Punjab also," he added.

Punjab is facing problem of unemployment and financial indebtedness, which he said could be overcome by promoting trade and industry.

"A prosperous industry can generate employment and improve the fiscal health of the state. Without levying additional taxes, we can improve state's economy and we have achieved it in Delhi," he said

He also claimed that if voted to power, AAP would take the stakeholders on board to solve impending issues.

"The Punjab leaders, industrials, people, politicians, business leaders should have the will to solve the impossible. The people have to choose leaders who are awake, not the ones who are asleep," he stated.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called on the businessmen and industrialists to bring about a business revolution in 'Guru ki Nagri' Amritsar and announced seven guarantees for trade, commerce and industrial development on Tuesday.

Kejriwal, who was on a two-day Punjab visit under 'Mission Punjab', guaranteed to set up a commission, abolish 'inspector raj', fix VAT refunds, ensure power supply, set up Punjab Bazaar portal, improve law and order and construction and development of focal points, among other promises.

Aam Aadmi Party has decided to contest for the assembly elections in the state. BJP, Shiromani Akali Dali and Congress are also the prominent parties who will contest the elections here. (ANI)