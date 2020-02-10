Akbaruddin Owaisi requests Telangana CM to expand temple complex

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Sunday met Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and requested him to expand the Simhavauhini Mahankali temple complex for the convenience of devotees.

Owaisi met Rao at Pragati Bhavan here and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

"Lal Darwaza Mahankali temple has more than a hundred years of history. During the Bonalu, lakhs of people offer prayers here. But the temple complex is situated in a 100 square yards area. Due to the narrow space, it is causing immense problems to lakhs of devotees," said Akbaruddin Owaisi. The temple is located at Lal Darwaza in the Old city.

"There is a need to develop the temple. Develop the temple and widen it at a cost of Rs 10 Crores. With the expansion of the temple, people in the vicinity may lose properties. Compensate them by providing 800 square yards of land at Fareed Market, which is under the GHMC. Consider widening and development of the temple as a top priority work. This will be useful to the devotees," he said.

Further, Akbaruddin also requested Chief Minister to sanction Rs 3 Crore for the renovation and repairs to the Afzalgunj Masjid. He said several Muslims offer prayers here and due to lack of repairs, they too are facing inconvenience while offering prayers at this Masjid (ANI)

