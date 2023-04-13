Akhilesh accuses UP govt of "fake encounter" to eliminate Atiq Ahmed's son, says attempt to divert attention from real issues

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Hours after son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed was killed in an encounter with UP Police Special Task Force, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav termed it "fake encounter" and alleged that the BJP government in the state was seeking to divert attention from real issues.

"By doing fake encounters, the BJP government is trying to divert attention from the real issues. The BJP does not believe in the court at all. Today's and recent encounters should also be thoroughly investigated and the culprits should not be spared. The right and wrong is not decided by those in power. BJP is against the brotherhood," Yadav, a former chief minister, said in a tweet.

Earlier today, Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and his aide Ghulam, who were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj, were killed in an encounter in Jhansi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also chaired a high-level meeting on law and order situation after the incident.



CM Yogi also lauded the Special Task Force (STF) team. Later, State Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya hailed the STF for the encounter and termed the action, "message to criminals".

"I congratulate UP STF for this action. Police fired in retaliation after they (Asad and his aide Ghulam) fired upon them," Maurya told ANI.

"It is a message to criminals that this is the new India. It is Yogi government in UP, not Samajwadi Party in power which gave protection to criminals," he said.

Asad and Ghulam carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh each. The police said that foreign-made weapons were recovered.

The encounter took place on the day Atiq Ahmed was produced in court in the same murder case and sent to four-day police custody. (ANI)

