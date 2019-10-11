SP leader Akhilesh Yadav at a press conference in Jhansi on Thursday. Photo/ANI
SP leader Akhilesh Yadav at a press conference in Jhansi on Thursday. Photo/ANI

Akhilesh claims Pushpendra Yadav's encounter was fake, blames UP govt of framing innocents

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 09:57 IST

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over Pushpendra Yadav encounter.
Pushpendra was shot dead in an encounter on Sunday. He was accused of undertaking illegal sand mining in the area, according to the police.
"The whole Bundelkhand knows this was a fake encounter. In the name of an encounter, a youth was brutally killed. The police say he was running away after stealing a car, there must be some proof of that, in every police station, there are CCTV cameras installed, let the police show his footage," Yadav said at a press conference here on Thursday.
Yadav again raised the demand for the encounter to be investigated by a sitting judge of the High Court to ensure justice is delivered to Pushpendra's kin.
Alleging that the state government was framing innocents and saving the culprits, he said, "I had recently been to Rampur, I was forced to go as multiple FIRs, more than 80 in number, are lodged against a member of the Parliament."
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also cited instances of shootout took place in Noida, Saharanpur to accuse the government of targeting innocents.
"The more unbiased a government is the more it will be able to maintain a clean image, but this government does not want to do it, it just wants to save the culprits," he said.
He also raked the Shahjahanpur and Unnao rape cases and said two daughters of the state were being denied justice by the Yogi Adityanath government.
"In Shahjahanpur matter too the girl had to go the jail because the state government is trying to save the culprit. Similarly in the Unnao case, the daughter's life came under threat, it is only due to the Supreme Court that she is being able to get justice," Yadav said.
(ANI)

