SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, BSP chief Mayawati (File Image)
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, BSP chief Mayawati (File Image)

Akhilesh, Mayawati demand probe in accident of Unnao rape victim, Priyanka seeks answers

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:19 IST

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): A day after Unnao gang-rape victim was injured in a road accident, a political battle has intensified over the issue with two former chief ministers of the state demanding investigation over the incident and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioning the role of the BJP government.
Speaking to ANI, former UP chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "We are demanding CBI investigation in Unnao accident and I will also raise the issue in the Lok Sabha. Our party's Rajya Sabha members will also raise it in the upper house".
Another former chief minister of UP, BSP chief Mayawati alleged of a conspiracy in the accident and demanded the Supreme Court to intervene.
"The accident of Unnao Rape victim's car with a truck in Raebareli, prima facie looks like a conspiracy. Her two aunts have died and she along with her advocate is grievously injured. Supreme Court must take cognizance of the issues and must ensure strict action against the accused", he said.
Speaking on the same lines, Congress general secretary for UP East, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also raised the question over the accident and the ongoing enquiry of the case.
Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Road accident of the rape victim is shocking. Where has the CBI enquiry of this case reached so far? Why is accused MLA still in BJP? Why there is laxity in the security of victim and witnesses of the case. Without an answer to these questions, we cannot expect justice from BJP government."
In the Unnao rape case, a teen was allegedly raped by the BJP MLA at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone seeking a job. The victim while travelling from Unnao to Raebareli in a private vehicle met with an accident on Sunday, in which two of her family members died while she and her advocate sustained injuries.
BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the prime accused in the rape case of the minor girl critically injured in Sunday's accident. (ANI)

