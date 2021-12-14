Akhilesh should apologize for his comments on PM Modi's visit to Varanasi, says BJP leader

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): BJP Lok Sabha MP Jagdambika Pal on Tuesday slammed former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's recent remarks on PM Modi's visit to Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and said that he should apologise for this.

Taking a jibe at top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership who are in Varanasi for the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said people spend their last moments in the holy city. Speaking to media persons in Saifai, the SP chief had said, "It is good that the programmes are one-month long (for Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi). They (PM Modi and other BJP leaders) should stay there for not only one, two or three months. That is a good place to stay. People also spend their last moments in Varanasi," said SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav in Saifai.

Slamming these comments, Pal said to ANI, "How can he (Yadav) make such a low-level statement in the public domain? Does he have any morality? He should apologise immediately.



"I think nobody can work there the way the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh has worked there in a record time. This corridor has its roots in Sanatan Dharma and ancient culture. This corridor will attract the whole world," Pal said.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day visit to Varanasi inaugurated phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project at the holy city, which has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crore.

A total of 23 buildings are being inaugurated in phase 1 of the project. They will provide a variety of facilities to the pilgrims visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, including Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, Food Court, among others.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year. (ANI)

