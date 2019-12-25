Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of stealing credit for construction of Lok Bhavan

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government of stealing credit for the construction of Lok Bhavan ahead of the inauguration of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's statue here today.

Taking to Twitter, the SP chief asserted that the people are ready to vote the BJP out of power.

"The construction and inauguration of 'Lok Bhavan' took place during the tenure of SP, but BJP is now stealing the credit. Those who are cutting the ribbons of others' work should keep in mind that the public is ready to cut you out," Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

This comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to unveil former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's statue at Lok Bhavan here on his birth anniversary today.

The Lok Bhavan in Lucknow, which cost Rs 602 crore to construct, was inaugurated in the year 2016 by then Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav as the new Chief Minister's office. It also houses offices of some ministers and senior bureaucrats.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a proposed Atal Bihari Medical University.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandi Bien Patel will also be attending the event along with other state ministers and leaders. (ANI)