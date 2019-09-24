Akhilesh Yadav attacks UP government over jobs, healthcare, law and order

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday launched a scathing attack against the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over law and order, jobs and healthcare situation in the state.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is not aware of the ground realities of the state. As many as eight murders have taken place in the capital of the state but the assailants are roaming fearlessly. Firings are taking place even outside police stations," Yadav said in a statement.

The former chief minister accused officials of being mute spectators in the face of mismanagement by the state government.

"Due to the state's negligence, workers of the emergency numbers 108 and 102 are on a strike. Hospital contract workers are also on strike in the state. However, the officials only took note of the situation after people lost their lives," the statement said.

Yadav said that the government makes big promises to the people but does not deliver on them.

"BJP government had announced to provide jobs on a large scale. However, youngsters are unemployed in the state," it said.

"The BJP government has been in power for the past two-and-a-half years but has not been able to deliver on a single scheme to the people. They are running their government on empty promises," Yadav alleged. (ANI)

