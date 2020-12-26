Akhilesh Yadav congratulates party leaders, workers on success of 'Kisan Ghera' program

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 26 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday congratulated the party leaders on the successful completion of the 'Kisan-Ghera' programme and said the participation of thousands of farmers in the event shows that they have understood the reality of the 'black laws' brought by the central government.

"Today, the participation of lakhs of framers in the 'Kisan-Ghera' program organized by the Samajwadi Party in protest against the black agricultural laws across the state has proven that the BJP can lie as long as they want, but the farmers have understood that the agricultural laws are a big hoax," Akhilesh Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

"Congratulations to every Samajwadi Party leader and worker for making the programme a success!" he added.



The Samajwadi Party leaders and workers made a circle in the villages across the state and interacted with the farmers .

In support of agitating farmers, Samajwadi Party organized a 'Samajwadi Kisan Ghera Programme' across the state on Friday.

"The farmer has been the victim and is facing atrocities . The government has not fulfilled any of its promises to the farmers, but on the contrary, by bringing three anti-farmer laws, it has conspired to ruin the farmers," Yadav had said.



Farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

