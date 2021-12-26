Akhilesh Yadav daydreaming of coming back to power, stopping Ram Temple construction: Shah

Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 26 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav is daydreaming of coming back to power in Uttar Pradesh and stopping the construction of ongoing works at Ram Janambhomi.

Shah was addressing the public rally of 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' at Orai, Jalaun.

"Samajwadi Party is dreaming that it will come to power again in Uttar Pradesh and they will stop the ongoing works at Ram Janmabhoomi. Akhilesh Ji, no one can stop the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya," Shah said.

Shah further alleged that SP and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are casteist parties and that under the SP government there were "3 Ps: Parivarwaad, Pakshpaath, and Palayan."

Shah said, "Yogi government has waived loans of Rs 36,000 crore of 86 lakhs farmers. Our government has restarted the Ken-Betwa river link project. We have constructed five expressways in five years."There were only 12 medical colleges in 70 years, but in the last five years, we have constructed 30 medical colleges. Earlier, there were 1,900 seats, now it's 3,800."

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to Assembly polls early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates. (ANI)