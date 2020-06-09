Akhilesh Yadav hits out at BJP, says billions being spent on virtual rallies

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday criticized Union Home Minister for holding virtual rallies for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar and West Bengal and said billions are being spent on campaigning.

In a tweet in Hindi and without taking Amit Shah's name, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "Like in Bihar, there are billions spend in West Bengal with a costly virtual rally today. Though it is proclaimed that these are not election rallies then why there is an attempt to reach the booth level. BJP is actually setting a world record of lies."

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah today addressed a virtual rally termed as West Bengal Jan Samvad rally. He did similar virtual rallies for Odisha and Bihar in the past two days.

Addressing a virtual West Bengal Jan Samvad rally, he said that West Bengal remains the only state where political violence is propagated despite democracy strengthening its roots in the country.

Shah reiterated how BJP lost 100 of its workers due to political violence in West Bengal. He also paid tribute to the victims of political violence in the state along with that who lost their lives due to COVID-19 and cyclone Amphan.(ANI)

