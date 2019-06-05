Akhilesh Yadav, Ram Naik and Dinesh Sharma celebrate Eid and World Environment Day

Lucknow(Uttar Pradesh), 5 June(ANI): Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday attended prayers at the Eidgah here on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

Extending his Eid wishes, Yadav said, "I have got the opportunity to congratulate everyone from this Eidgah again. I have been coming here for a very long time."

All three leaders were also seen celebrating World Environment Day by planting saplings.

As the day was being observed as World Environment Day, Yadav talked about the need to protect the environment and said,"I think the land is bigger than our own mother and we should take to give a protective and healthy environment to next generation. Today, we should take an oath to protect our "Ganga-Jamuni Tehjeeb".(ANI)

