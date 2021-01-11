Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP for treating farmers in insensitive manner

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on farmers situation and said that the BJP was treating farmers in an insensitive manner.



"The attitude of the BJP government towards farmers is insensitive. It is an insult to the Annadata. Now the people of the country are also standing with the farmers and asking questions from the government," Yadav tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Yesterday, Haryana Police used tear gas shells and water cannon to disperse the protesting farmers as they vandalised the venue of a meeting where Chief minister Manohar Lal Khatter scheduled to take place.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year, against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

