Akhnoor sector blast: One Army personnel succumbs to his injuries

Akhnoor (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): One Army personnel who was injured in a blast here, succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

According to Army sources, one of the three injured Army personnel has succumbed to his injuries at the Military Hospital in Udhampur.

They were injured in a suspicious blast in Akhnoor sector on Sunday. According to Army sources, the blast took place when the troops were moving around in an Army truck.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

