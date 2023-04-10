Akola temple incident: Maharashtra CM announces Rs 4 lakh compensation for deceased's kin

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased in the Akola Babuji Maharaj temple incident.

Seven people were killed and 23 others got injured when a tree fell on a tin shed under which people were standing at Babuji Maharaj Temple premises during heavy wind and rains in Maharashtra's Akola on Sunday.

"CM directed that all the injured should be given proper treatment at government expense. Seven devotees died and 23 were injured in this accident. In this regard, the Chief Minister took information from the district administration," read an official release from the CMO.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the deceased's family will be given financial assistance from the Chief Minister's fund. Fadnavis said that the state government will bear the full cost of those injured in the incident.

"The incident that happened in Akola's Paras is serious and unfortunate. The government will provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased and the injured will be provided medical treatment free of cost. I have ordered an investigation into the incident," said Fadnavis.

"We have given the orders to assess the damage to crops caused due to unseasonal rains in the state. We have received preliminary information about the extent of the damage," he added.



Earlier, Nima Arora the Collector of Akola informed that nearly 40 persons were present under the shed when an old tree fell on it.

"Nearly 40 persons were present under the shed, out of which 36 were admitted in the hospital and four of them were brought dead," said Collector Arora.

"Later the dead toll rose upto seven, and one person is critically injured," she added.

The devotees had gathered for a religious ceremony at Paras in the Akola district.

Taking to Twitter, Deputy CM Fadnavis said, "It is painful to report that some devotees were killed when a tree fell on a tin shed when some people had gathered for a religious ceremony at Paras in Akola district. I pay my humble respects to them."

"The Collector and the Superintendent of Police immediately visited the spot and are coordinating to ensure timely treatment of the injured. We are constantly in touch with them," he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

