Al-Badr terrorist arrested in J-K's Sopore

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 11 (ANI): One terrorist of Al-Badr terror outfit and his two associates involved in grenade throwing incidents at Police Post Warpora, Sopore police station, were arrested on Friday, Sopore Police said.

They were apprehended in a joint operation by CRPF, Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

