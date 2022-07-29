Al-Qaeda-linked terror module busted in Assam: These are the terrorists nabbed

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 29 (ANI): In a major crackdown in the northeastern state of Assam, 11 persons were detained for their alleged links with global terror outfits including Al-Qaeda in Indian Sub-continent (AQIS) and Bangladesh-based Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT). One of the persons detained was also a Madrassa teacher in the state.

According to the police, the 11 persons, who were detained yesterday from Assam's Morigaon, Barpeta, Guwahati and Goalpara districts, are "connected to Islamic fundamentalism" having links with AQIS and ABT. Further action will be taken as per the law.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while coming down heavily on the "Jihadi modules" in the state, said that a lot of information is expected from these arrests.

"From yesterday till today, we have caught two Jihadi modules in Barpeta and Morigaon districts of Assam and arrested all the people involved with Jihadi modules. This coordinated action along with the national police agencies, was a coordinated effort and we will get a lot more information from these arrests," Sarma said.

According to the Assam Police, Mustafa alias Mufti Mustafa, who is an accused in the case, is a resident of Saharia Gaon in the Morigaon district, and an active member of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) which is linked to Al Qaeda in Indian Sub-continent (AQIS).

He is an important financial conduit of the ABT module in India.



The police informed that Mustafa runs a madrassa (Jamiul Huda Madrassa) in the Saharia Gaon village, which has been sealed by the police after it was suspected to be a harbour or safe house of the detained persons.

"The activities of the madrassa were being funded through the proceeds of unlawful activities. It is suspected of being a harbour or safe house of the detained persons," according to the police.

Besides Mustafa, the police arrested Afsaruddin Bhuyan, 39, from Morigaon.





The police arrested Abbas Ali, 22, hailing from Goalpara.

"He provided logistics and shelter to one of the absconding members namely Mehbubur Rehman," according to the police.



Mehbubur Rehman alias Mehbub, a wanted in the Jogighopa PS case, is also a member of the Ansarullah Bangla Team. He was arrested by the Bongaigaon police team on July 26.

The other people arrested are Jubair Khan (25), Rafiqul Islam (27), Dewan Hamidul Islam (20), Moinul Haque (42), Kajibur Hussain (37), Muzibaur Rahman (50), Shahanur Aslam and Sahjahan Ali (34).



Eight persons have been arrested by Barpeta Police for links with AQIS and ABT.

A case (no 763/22) has been registered at Barpeta police station under Section 120(b)/121/121(A) IPC read with Section 17/18/18(B)/19/20 UA(P) Act, 1967.

The police have seized numerous electronic devices and incriminating documents from detained persons.

Further investigation and operations are being carried out to unearth the linkages and network.

"It's an outcome of a long surveillance operation of Assam police and central agencies," added Special DGP GP Singh. (ANI)

