Al-Qaeda network: Assam police arrests 2 suspected terrorists with AQIS, ABT connection in Goalpara

Goalpara (Assam) [India], August 21 (ANI): The Assam Police on Saturday arrested two suspected terrorists linked with the Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) in the state's Goalpara district.

More details into the case are awaited.

This came weeks after the Morigaon district administration demolished the Jamiul Huda Madrasa in the Moirabari area.

The Jamiul Huda Madrasa was run by an active member of Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), Mustafa alias Mufti Mustafa, who was a resident of Saharia Gaon in Morigaon and an important financial conduit of the ABT. Mustafa was arrested by the Morigaon police for having links with ABT and Al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent (AQIS).

On July 28, 11 persons were detained in a major crackdown in Assam for their alleged links with the global terror outfits including AQIS and ABT.

The police found eight people including Mustafa, who had links with ABT and AQIS on July 29 and produced them before the Barpeta Court, which sent them to nine-days police custody.

The ABT is linked to Al Qaeda in Indian Sub-continent (AQIS). According to the police, the activities of Mustafa's madrasa were being funded through the proceeds of unlawful activities, hence the Jamiul Huda Madrasa was sealed by the police.

Besides Mustafa, the police had also arrested Afsaruddin Bhuyan (39) from Morigaon, Goalpara's Abbas Ali (22) who used to provide logistics and shelter to one of the absconding members namely Mehbubur Rehman.

Mehbubur Rehman alias Mehbub was also a member of Ansarullah Bangla Team. He was wanted in the Jogighopa PS case. He was arrested by the Bongaigaon police team on July 26.

The other people arrested are Jubair Khan (25), Rafiqul Islam (27), Dewan Hamidul Islam (20), Moinul Haque (42), Kajibur Hussain (37), Muzibaur Rahman (50), Shahanur Aslam and Sahjahan Ali (34). (ANI)