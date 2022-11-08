Al-Qaeda operative hailing from West Bengal, arrested in J-K's Ramban

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 8 (ANI): An Al-Qaeda operative, hailing from West Bengal, was arrested in the Ramban area of Jammu and Kashmir, according to the police on Monday.

The Ramban Police recovered one grenade from his possession and registered an FIR against him.

"An Al-Qaeda operative was arrested by Ramban Police from the Ramban area. He is a resident of West Bengal. Further investigation going on," J-K Police said.

"Ramban police arrested one Al-Qaeda operative and recovered one grenade. An FIR u/s 7/25 Indian Arms Act, Sec 4 Explosive Act and 13, 20 UAPA has been registered at Ramban PS," it added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.



Earlier on Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two hybrid terrorists from Kenusa Bandipora in the Union Territory.

The arrested terrorists have been identified as Irshad Ganaie alias Shahid and Waseem Raja of Kenusa. The police have also recovered two remote-controlled Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) with detonators from their possession.

"Sopore Police has cracked the recent IED blast incident at Kenusa Bandipora. 2 hybrid terrorists namely Irshad Ganaie @ Shahid & Waseem Raja of Kenusa Bandipora arrested. 2 remote controlled IEDs with detonators recovered. Case registered & investigation going on: ADGP Kashmir," the Kashmir Zone police tweeted.

Earlier on Friday last week, the Sopore Police in a joint operation apprehended two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists identified as Rizwan Mushtaq Wani and Jameel Ahmed Parra from Sopore and Bandipora respectively.

Police had recovered arms and ammunition from their possession as well. (ANI)

