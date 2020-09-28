Alapan Bandyopadhyay replaces Rajiva Sinha as West Bengal's chief secretary

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 28 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that Alapan Bandyopadhyay has been named as the new chief secretary of the state, replacing Rajiva Sinha who has been shifted to West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation.

"I am pleased to announce that Alapan Bandyopadhyay, now Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of West Bengal," she tweeted.



In another tweet, she said, "I would also like to announce that outgoing Chief Secretary of West Bengal Shri Rajiva Sinha, has now been appointed the Chairman of West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation for a period of 3 years with effect from October 1."

Apart from this, she also announced a couple of other changes at the bureaucratic level in the state.

"HK Dwivedi, hitherto Finance Secretary, will be new Home Secretary and Manoj Pant takes charge of Finance with effect from October 1. Best wishes to the entire team," she said. (ANI)

