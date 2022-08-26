Alarmed at rise in sexual offences against school children, Kerala High Court asks CBSE, state govt to act

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 26 (ANI): Concerned over the rise in the number of sexual offences against school children, the Kerala High Court on Friday directed CBSE and the state government to develop a prevention-oriented programme.

The court directed the state and the CBSE to identify the mode and methodology for imparting the age-appropriate prevention-oriented programme on sexual abuse within two months.



The court stated, "The alarming rise in the number of sexual offences committed against school children requires introspection. Many a time, the perpetrators are youngsters. Young children indulge in such offending acts for manifold reasons varying from pre-planned crimes to natural inquisitiveness of adolescence and some arising out of amorous relationships."

"The awareness of the consequences of sexual offences and their ramifications, if imparted timely in the proper manner can pave the way to prevent the commission of such offences. Thus the concept of quality education can have meaning only if orientation on sexual offences and the means to prevent them are imparted at the school level itself," the court further stated.

A prevention-oriented programme on sexual abuse is, therefore, a facet of the right to education contemplated under Article 21A of the Constitution of India. It can be used as a guideline by the State of Kerala and CBSE while formulating programmes which are to be included as a part of the curriculum. (ANI)

