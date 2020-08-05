Alcohol manufacturing company raided in West Godavari

West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) of West Godavari conducted a raid on an alcohol and sanitiser manufacturing company in Nallajerla village on Wednesday.

The raid was conducted by Additional Superintendent of Police Karimulla Sharif and Assistant Commissioner M Jayaraj at MS Biotech Pvt Ltd with SEB officials and drug inspectors.

The officials noticed certain discrepancies in the records while physically checking entire premises and verifying the records.

Sharif said legal action will be taken against concerned company personnel. (ANI)

