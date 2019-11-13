Alcoholic father thrashes two daughters, threatens wife to send money

West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): An alcoholic father allegedly thrashed his two daughters to threaten his wife, who works in Gulf, to send money to him.

According to Narasapuram Rural Police, the accused, Ullamparti Elisha, is a resident of Sarava village and his wife Mahalakshmi has been working in the Gulf for a year now.

"Elisha got addicted to alcohol while his wife worked in the Gulf and used to send money to her family. When Mahalakshmi learnt about her husband addiction, she stopped sending him money and even stopped talking to him," said a police official.

"Furious with his wife's decision, he thrashed her two daughters -- Keerti (8) and Mariyamma (6). He even shot the visuals of the incident and sent these to his wife. Elisha threatened Mahalakshmi that if she won't call him and send money, he would kill the girls," the official added.

Later, Mahalakshmi sent those videos to her kin and asked them to take her children with them. Accordingly, the relatives took the girls away with them.

Meanwhile, when the videos went viral on social media, police swung into action and registered an FIR. A case has also been filed under the Juvenile Justice Act, Information Technology Act and various other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Elisha, who is absconding. (ANI)

