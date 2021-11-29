Alert issued after intelligence input stating terror outfit Sikh for Justice can gherao Parliament, hoist Khalistani flag

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): An alert has been issued after an intelligence input stating that the banned terrorist organization Sikh for Justice (SFJ) can gherao the Parliament House and hoist the Khalistan flag on it.

Council General of Sikh for Justice Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has released a video on YouTube, appealing to the farmers in the video to gherao the Parliament and hoist the Khalistani flag during the winter session of Parliament.

Pannu has said in the video that the one who hoists the flag of Khalistan on the Parliament will be given a reward of 125000 US dollars.



The Intelligence agencies have asked all the agencies including Delhi Police to be on alert as well as to make elaborate security arrangements around the Parliament.

The winter session of the Parliament is set to begin today.

The winter session is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

