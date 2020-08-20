Alert issued ahead of flushing of Salal Dam, people asked not to venture near Chenab

Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 20 (ANI): An alert was issued by the Salal Power Station on Thursday ahead of the opening of dam gates, asking people to stay away from Chenab river banks as water levels were likely to rise and affect Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

"The general public is informed that in order to flush out the silt from the reservoir, mandatory silt flushing from the reservoir of the Salal Power Station is going to be carried out," a statement from the power station officials said.

It added, "The gates of the dam will be opened on August 22 from 5:45 am to 6:30 pm due to which there will be an increase in the downstream water flow and level of river and also a decrease in the upstream of river at any point of time." (ANI)

