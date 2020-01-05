Alert sounded in UP to prevent two terrorists from crossing over to Nepal

Basti (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Siddharthnagar and other border districts have been put on alert in the wake of intelligence input regarding two wanted terrorists, who might try to cross over to Nepal.

The duo, identified as Abdul Samad and Riyaz, are based in South India.

"We have secret information. Such types of alerts are routine. However, it is a matter of investigation how it came into media," said Ashutosh Kumar, IG, Basti Range.

"From the headquarters, we have information that two wanted terrorists might cross over to Nepal. Keeping this in mind, an alert is sounded in Siddharthnagar and other districts adjoining Nepal. We have the photographs and names of the terrorists," he added.

"They will be apprehended if seen," said the official.

Further, details are awaited. (ANI)

