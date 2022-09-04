Ali Anwar writes letter to Opposition seeking support for welfare and development of Pasmanda Muslims

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Former Rajya Sabha MP Ali Anwar and President of All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz on Sunday wrote a letter to all opposition parties seeking support for the welfare and development of Pasmanda Muslims and other backward communities across the country.

In the letter, Ali Anwar said that the opposition has failed to take a clear stand on the matter of Pasmanda Muslims.

"Pasmanda is not just a vote bank, but it is a part of the fight for social justice and equality. It is our constitutional and Democratic obligation to bring them into the mainstream of politics and ensure social and economic justice for everyone and I feel that opposition parties fail to take a clear stand on the welfare of Pasmanda Muslims," Anwar said.

He further said that Pasmanda is an indicative word for Jamaat, not jaat, so the opposition should not be afraid of the word.

"Opposition Parties should not be afraid of the word Pasmanda. It is definitely of Urdu-Persian origin but it has nothing to do with religion or caste. It is an indicative word for Jamaat (class), not jaat. It is also within this context that the word has been used in the Indian Constitution," Anwar said.



Speaking about the condition of the community, Anwar said that Pasmanda is poor, neglected, and backward like Dalits even in some parts, they are in worse condition.

"The present central government has refused to conduct caste census at the national level. One of the reasons given for not conducting a caste census is the issue of SC status for Dalits in Muslim- Christian communities. The opposition parties should announce that if they will be voted to power at the centre, they would conduct a socio-economic census of all Scheduled Castes at the national level. Dalit Muslims and Christians are included in it by increasing the quota" he added.

Ali Anwar said that If Pasmanda Muslims are empowered, the taunting conservatism among the Muslims will be reduced and If Pasmanda gets opportunities to move forward with others, its isolation will be mitigated.

Earlier on July 15, Ali Anwar also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the same.

Recently at BJP's National Working Committee meeting in Hyderabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while underlining the motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', had said that the BJP workers should reach out to the marginalised and weaker sections of Pasmanda or backward Muslims.(ANI)

