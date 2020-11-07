Alibag court adjourns to Nov 9 hearing on plea against rejection of Arnab's police custody

Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 (ANI): A sessions court in Alibag on Saturday adjourned to November 9, a hearing on a Raigad police plea, challenging the magistrate court order, refusing to send Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami to police custody.



After their arrest in the wee hours of Wednesday, Goswami and two others -- Feroz Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda -- were sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Alibaug magistrate court in connection with Anvay Naik suicide case of May 2018. A suicide note purportedly written by Naik alleged that Goswami had not paid him his dues.

The suicide case, in which a closure report was filed in 2019, was reopened after Naik's wife Akshata approached a court. In September this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had ordered a re-investigation into the case after a fresh complaint by Naik's daughter. (ANI)

