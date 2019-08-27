Aligarh: Aircraft crashes at Dhanipur airstrip, no injuries reported

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): A trainer aircraft, VT-AVV, crashed here at the Dhanipur airstrip after one of its wheels got stuck in wires during the landing on Tuesday.

All passengers in the aircraft were rescued safely following the crash, according to City Magistrate, Aligarh, Vinit Kumar Singh.

"Six people were on board the aircraft when it crashed after one of its wheels got stuck in the wire during landing. All the 6 people are safe with no injuries," Singh told ANI here.

Fire tenders rushed to the site of the crash as the plane caught fire and were able to get the situation under control. (ANI)

