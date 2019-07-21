Aligarh: Bike-borne assailant loots petrol pump staff at gunpoint

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): A bike-borne assailant robbed a petrol pump staff of Rs 2500 at gunpoint in Aligarh's Jawan area.

The incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed at the petrol pump on Saturday.

"Three bike-borne men went there and one of them had a gun. He looted Rs 2500 cash from the petrol pump staff," said SP, City Aligarh, Abhishek.

A case has been registered under the relevant section of the law.

"The CCTV footage is being scanned and the accused persons will be arrested soon," he added. (ANI)