Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): A bike-borne assailant robbed a petrol pump staff of Rs 2500 at gunpoint in Aligarh's Jawan area.
The incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed at the petrol pump on Saturday.
"Three bike-borne men went there and one of them had a gun. He looted Rs 2500 cash from the petrol pump staff," said SP, City Aligarh, Abhishek.
A case has been registered under the relevant section of the law.
"The CCTV footage is being scanned and the accused persons will be arrested soon," he added. (ANI)
Aligarh: Bike-borne assailant loots petrol pump staff at gunpoint
ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 05:42 IST
