Aligarh: City Mufti appeals to Muslims to avoid Namaz on roads, use terraces instead

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:12 IST

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Days after the district administration banned all types of religious activities on the streets, head cleric Mohammad Khalif Hameed urged administrators of all city mosques to ensure that those offering prayers in them should avoid spilling out on the road and instead use terrace to accommodate people.
Addressing reporters, Shehar Mufti Khalif Hameed said, "A mosque is the most appropriate place for Namaz. Apart from mosques, Namaz can be done at home but roads and paths are not appropriate places for it."
He, however, asserted that the arrangement should continue on special occasions.
"There are times such as Eid, Bakrid and Ramzaan when the number of believers who want to offer prayers at mosque surges. Special arrangements can be made for such times otherwise for all periods of the year if the number is more the roofs of mosques should be used instead of roads to accommodate those wanting to offer Namaz", added Hameed.
On July 26, the Aligarh local administration had banned religious activities on roads after a group of a right-wing organisation allegedly started the practice of chanting Maha Aarti on every Tuesday and Saturday. (ANI)

iocl