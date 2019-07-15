Aligarh: Criminal with Rs 20,000 bounty held

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): A criminal wanted in more than 18 cases of loot and murder with a bounty of Rs 20,000 on his head was injured in a clash with police in Gonda police station area, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aligarh, Akash Kulhari said.

The incident occurred on Sunday night, following which the criminal was transferred to hospital for treatment.

"Amarpal was wanted in the murder of a teacher here apart from 17 other cases of murder and loot. We also had information that he was plotting to kill the Pradhan of the village. We had put a team of SOG and Gonda police to nab him, they were conducting a checking. The criminal opened fire and was injured in the returning fire by the police team, there was one more criminal with him who managed to escape," Kulhari told reporters here.

Kulhari added that the criminal was stable and was out of danger.

Police have begun a search for the accomplice of Amarpal and a reward of Rs 10,000 has also been declared for him. (ANI)

