Aligarh district magistrate, CB Singh [Photo/ANI]
Aligarh DM bans religious events on roads

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 09:01 IST

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): The Aligarh local administration on Friday banned religious activities on roads after a group of a right-wing organisation allegedly started the practice of chanting Maha Aarti on every Tuesday and Saturday.
Speaking to media, Aligarh District Magistrate, CB Singh said, "No religious activities are allowed on roads without permission. Aligarh is a very sensitive city and such practice on the roads can spoil the atmosphere."
"I spoke to the representatives of the organisation first who were performing Maha Aarti on the roads on every Tuesday and Saturday. I told them everybody has religious freedom but they must carry out all their religious activities inside the temple or any other religious place. Performing religious activities on the roads can disturb the law and order of the state," he added.
On July 5, a Muslim man was allegedly beaten up by a group of men of his own community while he was reading Ramayana at his residence on Friday. An FIR against the accused has been registered in the matter. (ANI)

