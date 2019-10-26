CO Anil Simaniya speaking to media in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.
CO Anil Simaniya speaking to media in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Aligarh: Girl throws acid on boy after he refuses to marry her, says police

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 11:00 IST

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): A girl allegedly threw acid on a boy in Jeevangarh area here on Thursday after he refused to marry her, police said.
Speaking to media, Anil Simaniya CO, Civil Lines said, "The boy's name is Faizad, he was having a love affair with the accused girl for the last six months. Since last month, he had been ignoring the girl and that is why she attacked him with acid."
"We have registered an FIR under section 326 A and arrested the accused girl," a police official said.
Dr. Khan Zone from Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Joint Hospital said: "A 20-year-old boy was admitted here after receiving injury from acid. His eyes were affected and a team of doctors attended to him."
Rukhsana, the mother of the victim said, "The girl was calling up my son but he refused to take her calls. On the day of the incident, she had called him in the morning."
"My younger son told me that she was probably having an affair with my son. She was asking him to marry her, he did not agree to it, after which this incident happened," the victim's mother said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 12:26 IST

