ABHM spokesperson claimed to have sent 101 letters written in blood to the Prime Minister. Photo/ANI
Aligarh: Hindu Mahasabha activists send letters written in blood to PM

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 07:35 IST

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Activists of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) on Sunday sent letters written in blood to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bid to counter the open letter written by filmmakers and artistes expressing concern over mob lynching in the country.
"Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha activists have written 101 letters with their blood to Prime Minister Narendra Modi...Some filmmakers wrote a letter to the PM saying Muslims are being assaulted in the country and that mob lynchings have taken place. I want to remind that mob lynching has not started today," said Ashok Pandey, the national spokesperson of the organisation.
The letter has been written as a sign of protest against the letter written by more than 40 filmmakers and artistes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"In America's Virginia, there was a judge named Justice Lynch. It was his way of justice to get someone lynched by the mob. This word began from there. This word was never used in the country since 1822. In 1943, when lakhs of Hindus were lynched, no one said anything," said Pandey.
"It happened in 1947-48 when Muslims raped Hindu girls..after Gandhi was assassinated, Pandits were killed in the country, no one raised their voice. In 1983, during anti-Sikh riots, thousands of Sikhs were killed, no one talked of lynching then," he said.
Alleging that the 49 signatories have nothing to do with the country or society, Pandey said, "When the DM, SP of Gopalganj was killed by a mob, then these celebrities did not come out. Certainly, they have nothing to do with the country or society. These anti-national people are only indulging in politics."
"They want to divide the country. They are misleading the country. These are the same people who knock at the door of Supreme Court at midnight for Yakub Memon. They support 'Tukde-Tukde' gang," he alleged.
"We have written to the PM saying that their wealth should be investigated. Their account should be checked. They are living under the shadow of Pakistani terrorists. We have demanded that action should be taken against them," he said (ANI).

