Aligarh mosque covered with tarpaulin ahead of Holi

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): A mosque here is covered with black tarpaulin sheet ahead of the Holi.

According to the police the mosque is located in the sensitive area and all appropriate measures are being taken to ensure peaceful celebrations.

"The mosque is located in a sensitive area. The step is taken after talking to the local representatives. This is a trend that is followed to maintain peace and harmony," said Abhishek, Superintendent of Police (SP).

"We have taken several preventive measures. Rapid Action Force and local police will be patrolling the area and drones are keeping an eye on the terrace of the houses in the region. Adequate forces will be deployed in sensitive areas," he added. (ANI)

