Aligarh Municipal Corporation orders closure of meat shops on Mahashivratri

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): The Aligarh Municipal Corporation on Friday ordered the closure of meat shops for the next two days during the Kavad Yatra on Mahashivratri.

Talking to ANI, Amit Aseri, Municipal Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Aligarh said, "Municipal Corporation has directed all meat shows owners to keep their shops closed on the occasion of the Maha Shivratri festival celebration. Action will be taken against violators."

Strict action against meat sellers will be taken against those who violate the order, said Municipal Commissioner.



Amit Aseri said any meat vendors found violating the order their license for the shops will be cancelled and legal actions will also be taken.

Maha Shivratri is one of the most auspicious Hindi festivals which is celebrated by devotees across India. The chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' are heard throughout the nation on this day.

This year the festival will be observed on February 18, 2023. It's celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva, who is considered one of the main deities in Hinduism.

On this day, devotees pray, fast, take a holy bath in the river Ganga and worship Lord Shiva. It is believed that fasting on Mahashivratri brings blessings and fulfilment of desires.

Out of the 12 Shivratris observed in every year, Maha Shivratri is considered the most auspicious as it is supposed to be the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti, which in essence means the masculine and feminine energies that keep the world in balance. (ANI)

