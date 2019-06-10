Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal
Aligarh murder case: DCW chief writes to PM Modi seeking death sentence for accused

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 19:21 IST

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding death sentence for the accused in the murder of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in Aligarh.
Earlier, Maliwal re-tweeted the statement of Shilpa Sharma, mother of the deceased Twinkle Sharma who sought the death penalty for accused.
"Her 2.5-year-old daughter brutally raped & murdered. Eyes gauged out & extreme injury inflicted. Govt arrested culprit but its enough? In a land where Nirbhaya is yet 2 get justice, what hope is 4 the little child? Law of death penalty has been made, yet to be implemented! Sick!" she said.
Four persons including the main accused Zahid, his wife, and associate Aslam have been arrested for abducting and killing the girl in a revenge crime over a financial dispute Zahid had with the child's father.
The girl's mutilated body was found on June 2 in a garbage dump.
Uttar Pradesh Police had constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 19:44 IST

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 19:25 IST

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 19:23 IST

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 19:22 IST

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 19:12 IST

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 19:10 IST

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 19:08 IST

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 19:06 IST

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 19:06 IST

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 18:52 IST

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 18:49 IST

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 18:47 IST

