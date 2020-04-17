Aligarh police book locals, councillor for beating man

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): The Aligarh police have registered a case against seven people and 10-12 other unidentified persons for thrashing a man for allegedly selling used face masks on Monday. Police have also booked local councillor Anil Kumar in the FIR.

The incident occurred in Surendra Nagar area of the city.

"A man was selling masks day before yesterday here. Some people thrashed him and misbehaved with him accusing him of selling used masks. The police reached the spot and took the man to the police station. We did not find any evidence against the man," said SSP Muniraj G.

"A case has been registered against them for spreading rumours and thrashing the man,' he added. (ANI)

