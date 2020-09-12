Aligarh police busts 'solver gang' making fake certificates, 6 held

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): Aligarh Police on Friday busted a "solver gang" with the arrest of six people who were allegedly hiring people to solve test papers.



"They would take over Rs 1 lakh from a candidate and were also involved in making fake certificates," said Superintendent of Police (Crime) Arvind Kumar.

"This gang makes fake documents and assures people of their admission in medical colleges. They are also being presented before the court. Further investigation is underway," he added. (ANI)

